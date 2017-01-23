Hopewell police search for woman missing since Dec. 12

A family is pleading with the community to help bring their mom and grandmother home. Family members say they haven't seen or heard from 64-year-old Brenda McQueen since Dec. 12.

In Colonial Heights, just off of Route 144 is the last place anybody saw McQueen, waiting for a bus at a stop near the hhgregg store. The witnesses who last saw her say they pulled up to the store to go shopping and saw McQueen standing there waiting for the bus.

They asked her if they could give her a ride, and she said "No, I'm doing all right."

But that was the last time anybody saw her.

"Just not knowing if she's safe or if something's happened to her," McQueen’s daughter, Sonya Harper, told NBC12. She adds, the uncertainty is breaking her heart.

McQueen stayed with Sonya, Sonya's husband Erving and their son. The family says McQueen kept to herself, but it's out of the ordinary for her not to contact them since well before Christmas.

"At Christmas time, ya know, just wanted to know where she was at. The grandkids were around, asking where she was at, and we couldn't give them any answers. Ya know, so they're in the mix too, just wondering how she's doing, where she's at," Erving Harper said.

The Harpers say they've been searching the area for her since she went missing. They got some troubling news when they went to her bank and asked if there was any activity on her account. The bank informed them she hadn't touched her money.

"For her to not touch her money, that's in the bank, how can she live? Without using her funds, just nothing, nothing - it's very unusual," Sonya said.

Hopewell police say there's no reason to suspect foul play in any of this, however without having seen her in more than a month now, the family is very concerned.

If you've seen her or have any idea where she might be, call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284

