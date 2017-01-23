Convicted sex offender faces rape charge in Richmond

A man on Virginia's sex offender registry list was charged this weekend with rape from an incident in April 2016.

Police say Guy Hairston raped someone in the 1600 block of Elmdale Avenue in Richmond last year. He also faces abduction and sodomy charges.

Police say the victim does not know Hairston.

Hairston was arrested in Henrico, where he remains in jail.

According to Virginia's sex offender registry, Hairston once served time for criminal misconduct against a minor in Detroit, Michigan.

