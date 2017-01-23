Chelsea Clinton comes to defense of Trump's son; SNL writer suspended

Six stolen puppies stolen over the weekend

Chelsea Clinton -- daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton -- has come to the aid of President Trump's 10-year-old son Barron after he became the subject of several jokes on social media following the inauguration.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid," Clinton said in a tweet on Sunday.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Clinton's tweet came after "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich tweeted that "Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter."

That tweet led Rich to being suspended by SNL, according to the Washington Post, as well her temporarily deleting her Twitter profile.

She apologized in a tweet on Monday.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Several other memes and social media posts were mocking his facial expressions, according to TODAY.

