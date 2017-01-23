Armed man breaks into Chesterfield homes

Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a man caught on camera, breaking into homes while armed with a gun.

"Between Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, three homeowners in Chesterfield County’s Walthall Creek subdivision reported break-ins. Two of the homes were on Howlett Line Drive. Music equipment, jewelry, and other items were stolen," stated a press release from Crime Solvers.

It went on to say, "in one of the break-ins, home surveillance cameras were rolling and captured images of a white male suspect. He appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a tan, button-down jacket with a green hoodie underneath. The suspect appeared to be holding a large handgun while walking around the home."

If you can identify this burglary suspect, or have information about any unsolved crime in or person wanted by Chesterfield or Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

