WATCH LIVE: First formal press briefing from press secretary Sean Spicer

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is holding his first formal briefing on Monday.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the briefing, scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Spicer addressed the media on Saturday afternoon to talk about the crowd size at President Trump's inauguration, but did not field questions from reporters.

Monday's briefing comes less than a couple of hours after Trump signed three executive orders.

