WATCH LIVE: First formal press briefing from press secretary Sean Spicer

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is holding his first formal briefing on Monday.
Spicer addressed the media on Saturday afternoon to talk about the crowd size at President Trump's inauguration, but did not field questions from reporters.
Monday's briefing comes less than a couple of hours after Trump signed three executive orders.
