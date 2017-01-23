Students at Broad Rock Elementary return to class after gas leak - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Students at Broad Rock Elementary return to class after gas leak

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A gas leak in the kitchen at Broad Rock Elementary School on Monday morning forced students to be evacuated to trailers. 

Richmond Public Schools officials say the leak was isolated to the kitchen and that no injuries were reported. 

Students were evacuated for about 30 minutes and back in their classrooms by 11:30 a.m. 

