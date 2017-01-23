Suspect in VA carjacking may be from Mechanicsville

The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspects who were connected to a carjacking on Saturday. According to a source, one of the suspects may be from the Mechanicsville area.

Deputies were alerted to a carjacking around 10 p.m. on Denbigh Road. They say they initially responded to a suspicious man trying to wave down cars driving by. Deputies found the man at a convenience store, suffering from obvious facial injuries.

The man told deputies he was assaulted and robbed of his vehicle, wallet and cell phone. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and was also interviewed by investigators.

During the investigation, the victim revealed he picked up an acquaintance's roommate from Hampton and then drove to the Denbigh area of Newport News to pick up another man. The two men requested to be driven to the Gloucester Point area.

While on Denbigh Road on the way to Gloucester, deputies say the two passengers asked the driver to pull off onto one of the small fire roads so they could urinate. The victim pulled off to the side of the road and then left the vehicle as well.

When he went back to his vehicle, deputies say the man was grabbed from behind and was beaten. The victim told deputies they also rummaged through his pockets.

"The victim defended himself with a knife but was physically restrained by his assailants," deputies said in an email. One of them implied they had a firearm.

The offenders then took off with the victim's vehicle and headed towards Newport News.

It is believed one of the suspects is a man named "Bernard," who may be from the Mechanicsville area.

The next day, the stolen vehicle was found at a Wawa in Newport News, and deputies arrested three suspects.

Further investigation revealed the driver received the vehicle from one of the carjacking suspects Saturday afternoon. The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants by the Newport News Police Department and was charged with possession of stolen property.

The victim of the carjacking was able to get his vehicle back after it was processed.

