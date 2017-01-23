'Dateline' to celebrate Tom Brokaw's 50th anniversary

Tom Brokaw has been with NBC for 50 years. (Source: Dateline/NBC)

NBC News is celebrating the 50th anniversary of veteran anchor and special correspondent Tom Brokaw on a special two-hour "Dateline" this Sunday.

"Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years" will feature Brokaw's most memorable highlights and interviews, which includes coverage of political campaigns ranging from Ronald Reagan's first run for public office in 1966 to Donald Trump's presidential campaign this past year.

The "Dateline" special, which airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, includes guests such as Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Hanks, Jon Stewart, Colin Powell, David Letterman and more.

"For 50 years I’ve been covering stories around the world for NBC News and this is a unique opportunity to share those experiences with friends and our audience," said Brokaw. "It’s a little overwhelming to realize how far I've gone and what I've seen."

