2 men arrested in connection with Henrico armed robbery, shooting

Two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in Henrico.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Kingsridge Road for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told police he previously purchased a cell phone from Erik Lamar Stewart and wished to return it. They met in the same area, but police say during the encounter, Keshawn Lovell Dunning displayed a handgun and fired a shot as the victim ran from the scene.

Stewart and Dunning also ran from the scene but were later found and arrested.

Dunning was charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and robbery. Stewart was charged with robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12