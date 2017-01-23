Gelati Celesti to open in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood

Gelati Celesti Ice Cream will open a new location in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.

The ice cream parlor will set up shop at 1400 N. Boulevard on Feb. 9.

“We selected this location partly because of the incredible craft scene that is quickly defining the area,” said Steve Rosser, owner of Gelati Celesti. “In addition to our 24 house favorites and hundreds of rotating favorites, we’re partnering with many of the neighboring breweries, distilleries, and coffee roasters to create locally inspired flavors."

The Scott's Addition location will be Gelati Celesti's fourth store. It will be 2,100 square feet, its largest store to date. There will be community tables and a retractable garage door for additional light and open-air experiences, a spokesperson said.

The store's interior will represent the industrial vibe of the area. "The spirit of craft is further represented through collaborations with local Richmond artisans, including reclaimed wood walls and benches by Surface Architectural, two “Scoop” art installations—one by the welder, Carter Pollard and the other by Jason Lefton of Big Secret—a two-story exterior mural by Ross Trimmer of Sure Hands Signs, and milk bottle light fixtures by Shades of Light," the press release said.

"We’re thrilled to bring our ice cream to customers in the Fan, Northside, Malvern and Carver areas as well as other neighborhoods,” said Rosser.

Gelati Celesti's other locations are at:

Gold's Gym Plaza - 8906 A West Broad Street

The Corner at Short Pump - 11805 West Broad Street

Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road - 3004 Stony Point Road

Hours are Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Gelati Celesti ice cream can be found at several restaurants throughout the Richmond area, as well as food trucks.

