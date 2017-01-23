Country music star Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LI. (Source: Facebook/Luke Bryan)

Two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.

"Thank you NFL for the chance of a Lifetime," Bryan wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LI, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Bryan, a native of Georgia, is the first male singer to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl since Billy Joel in 2007.

Bryan is also in the middle of his "Kill the Lights Tour," which includes a stop in Richmond in March.

