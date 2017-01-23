Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Richmond's northside

A man was found shot to death in an alley in Richmond's northside. (Source: NBC12)

A man was found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle parked in an alley between Barton Avenue and Lamb Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 53-year-old Charles J. Lewis, III.

Fire and rescue crews initially responded to the scene in Richmond's northside just after 7 a.m. for what was thought to be a medical emergency.

When first responders attempted resuscitation, they realized the victim had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department says this death is the fifth homicide of 2017.

