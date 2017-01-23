Video of baptism in the country of Georgia going viral

A video of a baptism at an orthodox cathedral in the country of Georgia is going viral.

Patriarch Ilya II, who was seen dunking the child over and over, is actually one of the country's most influential men. According to Euronews, he blessed 780 children at the ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia in celebration of the Epiphany on Thursday.

The patriarch came up with the idea of promising to personally baptize every third child in each family to stimulate the country's low birth rate, Euronews reported.

Some are calling the baptism child abuse, while others are saying we should respect another country's customs.

