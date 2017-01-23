TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-95 N in Petersburg due to t - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-95 N in Petersburg due to tractor-trailer crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: VDOT Source: VDOT
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes on Interstate 95 North in Petersburg are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened near Interstate 85, mile marker 51. Traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder.

Expect delays.

