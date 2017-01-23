Dominion: Over 1,300 customers are without power in Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dominion: Over 1,300 customers are without power in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Over 1,300 Dominion customers are without power.

About 700 of the power outages are located in the City of Richmond. Dominion's outage center that some outages are caused by damaged power lines, while some areas have a circuit out in the area.

Also, 560 customers are without power in New Kent.

