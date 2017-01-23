Dominion: Over 1,300 customers are without power in Central VA

Over 1,300 Dominion customers are without power.

About 700 of the power outages are located in the City of Richmond. Dominion's outage center that some outages are caused by damaged power lines, while some areas have a circuit out in the area.

Also, 560 customers are without power in New Kent.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12