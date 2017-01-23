More charges may be possible for Petersburg man accused of carjacking, abducting elderly couple

We are waiting to learn if more charges will be filed against a Petersburg man accused of carjacking and abducting an elderly couple.

Police are looking at Kristopher Jones, who has yet to be formally charged for the death of 76-year-old Minnie Woodard. Her body was found last Thursday in Chesterfield. He is expected to appear in Petersburg City Court.

Police say Woodard and her husband were carjacked and abducted by Jones and were forced to drive to an ATM and bank to withdraw money last week.

Alfred Woodard was able to alert bank employees of the dire situation, and Jones fled to Norfolk, where he was later arrested. He was extradited back to Central Virginia.

When police went to the Woodard home, they found signs of a struggle and discovered Minnie Woodard was missing.

Minnie's body was found in a secluded area behind a vacant home near River Road in Chesterfield, not far from where Jones attempted to rob a store after the abduction.

Minnie Woodard's funeral will be held this Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, located at 2223 South Crater Road in Petersburg

Another woman, Kristopher Jones' girlfriend Janice Lugo was also found dead at her home last week. Police have not yet said how she died.

The Medical Examiner says they are working to determine the cause and manner of both Hugo and Woodard's death.

