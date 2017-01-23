VDOT warns drivers about standing water

There were several accidents across Central Virginia early Monday morning due to the wet road conditions. Plus, rain is expected to be the heaviest during the morning commute.

Standing water affected two area roads.

Crews are urging drivers to use caution while driving on Williamsburg Road, near Eanes Lane.

VDOT is also warning drivers about standing water on Otterdale Road in Chesterfield, near Benmore Road and Broadmoor Road.

There were also several accidents in the area.

One of the accidents happened on Beach Road in Chesterfield, where one car suffered major damage to the front end after going off the road and slamming into a tree. There is no word yet if weather played a factor in this crash.

