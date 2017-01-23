NOW ON NBC12: Heavy rain at times could slow down morning commut - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NOW ON NBC12: Heavy rain at times could slow down morning commute

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Heavy rain at times could slow down your commute this morning. Andrew Freiden has your forecast.

Also, two area roads are closed due to standing water. Colleen Quigley is live at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly