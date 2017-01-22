Amelia Courthouse man killed in Saturday night crash

A man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle hit a tree in Amelia County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Crayton Lane, just one mile north of Richmond Road.

Troopers say 22-year-old Mason A. Barnes, of Amelia Courthouse, was driving a 2006 Nissan Murano down Crayton Lane. Barnes lost control of his vehicle, causing it to run off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in this crash.

