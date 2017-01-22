Car belonging to missing Virginia Beach mother was spotted in Downtown Tunnel

A car belonging to a missing Virginia Beach woman was spotted on camera driving through the Downtown Tunnel on I-264, providing hope she and her two children will be found safe.

Video from the tunnel shows Monica Lamping's Jeep, including her license plate, according to a Virginia Beach Police press release. Family members tell WAVY the car was spotted around 2 a.m. Sunday headed west through the tunnel, however, police have not said when the video was taken or where the vehicle was headed.

Lamping was last seen Saturday afternoon with her 9-month-old daughter Oria and her 7-year-old son Kai, but they haven't been seen since. Her house burned in the 4000 block of Sullivan Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and her family reported her missing later that morning. Lamping and her two children were not at the home at the time, according to WAVY.

Investigators with the fire department said in a Facebook post they don't think the fire is suspicious and believe it may have started with an electrical space heater.

Her family is worried and tells WAVY that they have not heard from her since 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they are now trying to identify someone named Chad who could be connected to the investigation. They haven't explained how he could be connected.

Police believe she may be in danger because no one has heard from her, but they have no information to suspect foul play.

A cat and a dog were killed in the fire. However, two other cats were taken to Animal Control. WAVY reports a firefighter on the scene did suffer a minor injury but did not require treatment.

Monica's 2002 dark green Jeep Cherokee with license plate number is XPU-6357 is missing.

If you have any information about this case, call the Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.

The family has been using social media to spread information about the case. They're also using a private search and rescue team to try and find her, reports WAVY.

Lamping's best friend tells WAVY she watched the kids while Monica was on a lunch date Saturday. She told the Virginian-Pilot Lamping came by around 5 p.m. to pick up the kids and says no one has seen her since. Her last communication was around 10:30 p.m. by text message.

