Missing VA teenage girl last seen Friday night found safe

A missing teenage girl who was last seen Friday night has been found safe, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

Melanie Pritts, 15, was reported missing Friday night, and friends said she was headed south. Deputies believed she may have had a long-haired black and white cat with her.

She was found on Sunday, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

