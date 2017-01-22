Man dead after altercation in Stafford - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man dead after altercation in Stafford

By Megan Woo, Digital
STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

One man is dead after an altercation that happened in Stafford Saturday night.

Deputies say a fight broke out between two parties around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Green Tree Road. The fight resulted in the man's death.

The case is still in the early stages of the investigation.

