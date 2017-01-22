Two people killed while fleeing VA deputy

Two people were killed while fleeing from a Loudoun sheriff's deputy early Sunday, according to WRC.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. along Route 606 (Old Ox Road) near Dulles West Boulevard. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

A short time later, the deputy discovered the car crashed into a tree near Evergreen Mills Road and Stone Springs Boulevard, according to WRC.

The driver, 25-year-old David G. Brown, of Ashburn, was pulled out of the car as the vehicle caught on fire and became engulfed in flames. The two people who died inside of the car were passengers.

Brown was charged with reckless driving.

Police have not released the identities of those who have died.

