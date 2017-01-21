Murder victim's mother outraged suspect out on bond

The mother of a murder victim is speaking out, outraged that her son's suspected killer is now out on bond.

James Henshaw, 39, is accused of shooting Deavon Jacobs to death at a south Richmond motel two weeks ago. Court records show he got out of jail Saturday on $20,000 bond.

"I found out at 2:20 today that the guy got bond. I got a text message today, so he's at home," said Toni Jacobs.

Jacobs is livid that Henshaw's bond was set at $20,000. He's accused in the shooting death of her 25-year-old son Deavon Jacobs at a Motel 6 on Jan. 8.

"It broke my heart to know this man is at home and my baby is not at home," she said. "It breaks my heart."

Jacobs attended Friday's bond hearing. She says the judge said he was setting bond at $20,000 because Henshaw has no priors, turned himself and his gun into police, and is married with a child.

But Jacobs disagrees with the decision. "First-degree murder doesn't deserve to go home to his family. You don't deserve any of this, and I don't understand why."

Deavon, she points out, has a son, too, that he can't go home to.

Jacobs just attended a press conference last week with the Richmond mayor, police chief, and commonwealth's attorney about the city's high murder rate.

"I understand why people are so angry with the system. I understand. I felt it myself. It's like there is no regard for the victim," she said.

NBC12's legal analyst Steve Benjamin says the circumstances of a case can lead a judge to set a lower bond.

We've placed calls to find out why Henshaw's bond was set at $20,000 and are awaiting calls back.

In the meantime, this week marks four months that Jacobs' daughter Keeshae has been missing in an unsolved case.

