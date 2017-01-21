George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deploys Saturday

It was a huge deployment Saturday in Norfolk for nearly 6,000 sailors attached to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

The group includes several air wings, the destroyers U.S.S. Laboon and U.S.S Truxtun and guided-missile cruisers U.S.S. Philippine Sea and U.S.S Hue City, WAVY reports.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, the carrier will fill the gap in the Middle East left by U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Saturday's deployment is part of a regular rotation of forces to support maritime security operations, and provide crisis response.

Hundreds of family members said goodbye to their loved ones, including Jessikah Salensky and her two sons, who made the 20-hour trip to Norfolk from Texas.

"I’m scared, nervous,” Salensky told the Virginian-Pilot.

Doris Rivas and her three children were seeing Marco Rivas off on his fourth deployment.

“It never gets any easier,” Doris told the Virginian-Pilot as she fought back tears.

Officials say deployments typically last six or seven months.

