Vigil held in Petersburg for woman killed after being abducted

Friends and family commemorated the life of a woman killed after she was abducted on Wednesday.

Minnie Woodard's body was found last Thursday in a secluded area behind a vacant home near River Road in Chesterfield, not far from where a Petersburg man attempted to rob a store after an abduction on Wednesday.

The way Minnie Woodard lived her life has inspired so many that are evident as the sanctuary of Mount Sinai Christian Center was filled Saturday night.

"I learned so much from her just the way she lived her life," said Betty Whitfield.

Just days after her untimely death, a congregation gathered to pray, lift their voices and ensure the legacy of the mother of this church continues to live on.

It's brought healing to her husband of 56 years Alfred Woodard, who has found the strength to share just what his wife has meant to him and the community the two have served as pastor and first lady of Mount Sinai.

"It's beyond explaining when you see God send people out on an occasion like this," said her husband Alfred Woodard.

The night wasn't at all about sadness. In fact, despite tears, joy was the objective for a community allowing faith to push them through.

"I feel like I'm up another level myself," said Alfred Woodard.

The Medical Examiner says they are working to determine the cause and manner of Woodard's death.

