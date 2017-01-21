Funeral services to be held for Minnie Woodard

Services for Minnie Woodard, 76, will be held Thursday afternoon.

The funeral will be held at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road in Petersburg, starting at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Tennille, Ga.

A wake service will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral establishment.

Woodard's body was found last Thursday in a secluded area behind a vacant home near River Road in Chesterfield, not far from where a Petersburg man attempted to rob a store after an abduction on Wednesday.

Officials said her body is connected to the case of Kristopher Jones, who was arrested Thursday in Norfolk.

Petersburg police say Jones attempted to rob the AJ Market on River Road on Wednesday, just blocks away from where the body was found Thursday.

He was arrested around 10:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Military Highway in Norfolk earlier Thursday on charges of carjacking, abduction, attempted armed robbery and grand larceny in connection with the abduction of Woodard's husband, Alfred.

Jones kidnapped Alfred Woodard on Wednesday and drove him to a bank in an attempt to steal money, according to police. Detectives say the ATM would not provide the money, so Woodard drove to the Bank of America on South Crater Road. Alfred Woodard went inside the bank to pretend he was withdrawing money. Instead, he said he was being robbed and police were called.

Jones took off in Alfred Woodard's vehicle. When police went to the Woodard home, they found signs of a struggle and discovered Minnie Woodard was missing.

Petersburg police say after Jones eluded their pursuit on Wednesday, he went to the AJ Market located at 8631 River Road in Chesterfield and tried to rob the convenience store. Petersburg police say he took off without getting any of the money.

A worker at the store said the man was covered in what looked like "clay" and asking if they sold shirts. She said when he brought two slices of pizza and two 40 oz. beers to the counter and demanded money, she refused, hit the alarm and called the police. She says he then ran off.

Later Wednesday, Petersburg police found a woman dead on South Jefferson Street. Police say that woman, 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo, was in a relationship with Jones. Police have not yet said how Lugo died.

