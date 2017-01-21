NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Thank you to the Obama family

By: Kym Grinnage email

For a moment, let's forget about partisan values and let's focus on family values. I want to say thank you to the President and the Obama family for setting a wonderful example of family values for 8 years.

I believe that everything that is wrong in our society can be cured with great family values. I believe everything that is right with this country is because of great family values. If you were 10 years old when Barack Obama became President and the Obama family moved into the White House, you have only known this first family from childhood to adulthood.

Thank you to the Obama family for representing respectful family values. Thank you for not embarrassing us with any family scandals. Thank you for remembering that education is important. Thank you to the Obama family for letting us see up close what a loving family looks like. Thank you to President & Mrs. Obama for showing us what a loving marriage looks like. Thank you to the Obamas for raising two wonderful young ladies in the glare of the spotlight.

Thank you for showing civility, humility, and most importantly grace.

Thank you for representing the country with dignity, as our First Family.

