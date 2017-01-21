Crews battle flames in Chester house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews battle flames in Chester house fire

By Megan Woo
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Firefighters spent their Saturday morning battling a house fire in Chester. 

This happened in the 4800 block of McAllister Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene after 3 a.m., fought flames, and got everything under control just a half hour later.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

