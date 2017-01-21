Man transported to hospital after shot in South Richmond

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the city's Southside.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Peyton Avenue. When officers responded, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

