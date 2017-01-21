WATCH LIVE: Women descend on Washington, D.C. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

WATCH LIVE: Women descend on Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

Thousands of women are descending on Washington, D.C. to push back against President Donald Trump.

This comes just one day after he was inaugurated as president.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly