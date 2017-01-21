Missing, endangered VA teenager last seen Friday night

The Prince William County Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing, endangered teenager.

Daviyon Ferguson, 13, was last seen leaving his home around 10:30 p.m. Friday, which is located in the 13000 block of Forest Glen Road.

Police say he voluntarily left the house but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Ferguson is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with "Aero" written on the front, gray Nike sweatpants, and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

