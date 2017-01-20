Hundreds of protesters flood Richmond to rally against President Trump

Friday, hundreds of Trump protesters flooded the streets of Richmond as police officers worked to keep the peace. (Source: NBC12)

At one point, officers asked drivers to avoid Robinson and Main Street after protesters started marching against the flow of traffic, forcing police to have to divert traffic. Other than that traffic snafu, they had no major issues. The Chief even said he welcomed the protesters taking to the streets because his officers were prepared for whatever would happen.

With signs in hand, some 200 protesters marched with passion and purpose.

"Trump has been inaugurated as our president, and we have a lot of people who are fearful and a lot of people who are concerned," said Mallory O’shea.

Ashley Morris was one of them.

"When he mocked that newscaster who had that disability, it affects all of us,” she said sharing that she has a disability herself.

It was a moment Richmond Police prepared for well in advance. Before the protest even started, officers strategized, making a presence along the entrance ramps of interstates.

"They're here to exercise their First Amendment rights. We're here for their safety also,” Chief Alfred Durham said.

As organizers chanted against what they call racist police, they even encouraged those marching not to communicate with officers.

“That bothers me but some folks have come up and spoke to us and said thank you for being here,” Durham added.

But not everyone was so cordial. Several people saw the protesters and shouted back in support of the President.

"His message is we are in power. We have been vindicated and our hateful, fascist ideology is now the dominant ideology in this country,” said George Knight.

It's precisely why he says he's here protesting.

"Do not forget that 3 million more voters rejected Trump than supported him,” Knight added.

The march started at Abner Clay Park. It's one of numerous protests happening nationwide on the very day America welcomed its new President.

