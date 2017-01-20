Dog dies, 1 person injured in Henrico fire

One person suffered injuries and a dog died in a fire Friday night in the 100 block of North Elm Avenue in Henrico.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 8:30 p.m. The investigation revealed that a passerby brought the man out of the smoke-filled home before crews arrived. He is currently recovering at VCU Medical Center and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two dogs were also found in the search of the home -- one was rescued, but the other, a pregnant pitbull, died.

Fire officials say it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire was determined as accidental, and fire officials say the fire was caused by an unattended pan of grease on the stove top. Five people were displaced.

A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his home.

