Deadly Glen Allen house fire ruled an accident

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of East Nine Mile Road.More >>
Police say they responded to the store located at 500 South Airport Drive in Sandston just after 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the parking lot.More >>
The left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed on Interstate 64 West near the Glenside exit due to a vehicle accident.More >>
Henrico police say a teenager was caught and taken into custody after a shooting that happened near Laburnum Elementary School on Thursday.More >>
Conditions at Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex are so bad that county leaders are stepping in.More >>
