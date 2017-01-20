Deadly Glen Allen house fire ruled an accident

The Henrico County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined a deadly New Year's Eve house fire in Glen Allen was accidental.

Investigators say the fire in the 10200 block of Heritage Lane was caused by discarded smoking materials. Janet M. Hall-Lane, 60, and her husband, John C. Lane, 76, died in the fire.

A 50-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy, who family members say are the couple's son and grandson, managed to escape by jumping from an upstairs window. They were treated for injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The two survivors of this fire stated that the smoke alarms woke them from their sleep.

