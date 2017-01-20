Criminal, psychiatric past revealed in Petersburg abduction suspect

New details are emerging about the troubling criminal and psychiatric past of Kristopher Jones, 32, who is the suspect in a violent Petersburg abduction and crime spree, Wednesday, that left two women dead.



Loved-ones of Minnie Woodard, 76, are planning a vigil in her memory at Mount Sinai Christian Center Church, located at 531 Mingea St. in Petersburg, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Minnie and her pastor husband, Alfred Woodard, have headed the church for years. Kristopher Jones's girlfriend, Janice Lugo, 52, was also discovered dead in her home, according to police. Investigators believe Jones is connected to both deaths.

Court records show that Jones pled guilty in 2004 to breaking and entering into Westview Elementary School. A judge ordered Jones to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Central State Hospital. However, the results of that evaluation are sealed. A pre-sentencing report warned the judge of Jones's mental instability.

Four months later, Jones pled guilty to the malicious wounding of a minor. He served one year.

Police say Jones abducted Alfred Woodard from his home on Wednesday. Jones stole his car, according to investigators, forcing Alfred with him to a bank. However, after Woodard alerted bank tellers, police say Jones took off and eventually got arrested in Norfolk.

Investigators haven’t indicated exactly what they believed happened after Jones fled the bank. Ultimately, police say Jones gave them information leading to Minnie's body, found in the woods off River Road in Chesterfield. Police also believe Jones is connected to his girlfriend's death, Janice Lugo.

Neighbors say Lugo had only lived in the Petersburg home for a couple months and kept to herself.

Currently, Jones is facing charges for the abduction of Alfred Woodard. However, no charges have been brought the deaths of the two women, at this time.

Police say the investigation is certainly ongoing, including the FBI.

The Richmond Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of Minnie Woodard's death. Jones is still in Norfolk awaiting extradition to Riverside Regional Jail. His next appearance will be before a Petersburg judge.

