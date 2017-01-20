Criminal, psychiatric past revealed in Petersburg abduction suspect

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of East Nine Mile Road.More >>
Richmond Fire officials say a woman has died from injuries she sustained in a house fire Thursday afternoon.More >>
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday morning. Police say the suspect in the death was shot by an officer.More >>
Emergency crews are investigating, after two men were struck by a C-S-X train in Fredericksburg. Police say one of those men has died from his injuries. Crews responded to the CSX train tracks near Prince Edward Street around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, for a report of two men who were struck by a train. The two men were transported to a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. Around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, one of the victims passed away at the hospital. The other vict...More >>
