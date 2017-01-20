Some attendees positive, others tentative after Pres Trump speech at inauguration

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. (Source: CNN)

During his inauguration speech, President Trump touched on many themes reminiscent of his days on the campaign trail. Bringing jobs back to America, strengthening our borders and defeating terrorists.

"From this day forward, it's a new regime," Trump said. "It's only going to be America first. Jan. 20, 2017 will be known as the day people became rulers of his nation again."

Gilbert Wilkerson lives in Glen Allen. He's never been to an inauguration before and made the trip because he said this election is personal. He took the words in Trump's inaugural address to heart.

"I think he said something to the fact that it's not about the government, it's about the people, and that's what I want," Wilkerson said.

Others were impressed with Trump's speech but say being President is about more than great oratory.

"I think it didn't really tell anything about what's going to happen over the next four years," said attendee Michael Sweeney.

"He always speaks well, but now we need him to now act on what he speaks," said attendee Angela Seim.

No one we spoke to was overwhelmingly negative, most were just tentative.

"I think he's a man that is trying to unify the country," said attendee Marilyn Davis. "He has his way and he has his style, but I think his intentions are great."

