Man charged in connection to 2016 Richmond homicide

Richmond Police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was found shot in a vehicle last year.

Police have charged 20-year-old Raheem Davis with conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis on Wednesday in Hillside Court.

Davis is charged in connection to the death of 24-year-old Javar Mayo. On Nov. 30, Police found Mayo suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle pulled onto the curb of the 100 block of East 33rd Street. Mayo died at the hospital later that night.

A second victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

