Beaverdam man identified as Hanover shooting victim

Hanover Deputies have identified a Beaverdam man killed Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Trainham Road around 12:14 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once on scene, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Glen T. McMillan, of Beaverdam, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Stephanie D. Tinsley, 30, is now charged first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Tinsley is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Investigators are evaluating all evidence in this case and are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the actual cause of death.

