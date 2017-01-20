Elizabeth Scott E.S. briefly placed on lockdown Friday

A Chesterfield woman says her estranged husband abducted her, beat her and sexually assaulted her, and she's scared the Commonwealth's Attorney is letting him off too easily.More >>
Kenneth Jefferson lost his life on the side of I-85 in North Carolina two years ago. Now his four daughters will face the man charged in their dad’s death.More >>
Police are re-enforcing training to combat car break-ins.More >>
The left lane is back open after an accident caused a massive backup on Interstate 95 North near Bells Road.More >>
The Chesterfield School Board has unanimously voted to name the new elementary school in Midlothian "Old Hundred Elementary School."More >>
