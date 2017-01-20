Elizabeth Scott E.S. briefly placed on lockdown Friday

A Chester school was briefly placed on lockdown Friday while police searched the area for a suspicious person.

Police say they notified Elizabeth Scott Elementary School of the search. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The school says parents were notified when the school went on lockdown and were again notified when the lockdown was lifted.

Police did not say what prompted the search or if anyone was taken into custody.

