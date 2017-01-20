Historic Richmond church lands $400,000 grant

Third Street Bethel AME Church will use grant money to restore and preserve the church. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond's historic Third Street Bethel AME Church was awarded a $400,000 grant on Friday to restore and preserve the church.

"I want to recognize the state, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States of America for allowing us to remember there were folks that came way before us, that there was a struggle way before us, and that the struggle still continues," said Mayor Levar Stoney.

The church, which was built in 1857, was recognized as a National Historic Landmark in 1978.

In addition to restorations, grant money will go toward updating existing documents to more accurately reflect the church's significance in Richmond.

"This preservation grant will help restore the Third Street Bethel AME Church building to its original prominence and allow us to have a better understanding of the central role community leaders in Richmond and Virginia played in the fight for equality," said Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The building has housed many historically significant events, including the establishment of the AME Church in Virginia and Maggie Walker’s "Nickels to Dollars" speech.

The grant was awarded through the new African American Civil Rights Grant Program, funded by the Historic Preservation Fund.

"Our congregation is deeply grateful for the support of the National Park Service and excited by our partnership with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources," said the Rev. Rueben J. Boyd Jr. "This Civil Rights Grant will support much-needed roof repairs and allow a full restoration of our 161-year-old house of worship."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12