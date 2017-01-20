Lidl to hold hiring event for leadership positions in Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lidl to hold hiring event for leadership positions in Central VA

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lidl says it is opening several stores in Central Virginia by 2018. (Source: Lidl/Facebook) Lidl says it is opening several stores in Central Virginia by 2018. (Source: Lidl/Facebook)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Lidl -- a European-based grocery store chain -- is holding a hiring event in Chesterfield for store leadership positions. 

Lidl, which is planning to open several stores in Central Virginia by 2018, says that its managerial positions have a salary of up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits. Store supervisors are paid up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits. 

"Preferred candidates should possess strong customer service skills, astute attention to detail, the ability to work well in a team environment, excellent time management and communication skills, and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment," Lidl said in a press release. 

The hiring event is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at the Doubletree by Hilton on Koger Center Boulevard.

For more information, visit careers.lidl.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly