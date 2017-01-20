Lidl to hold hiring event for leadership positions in Central VA

Lidl says it is opening several stores in Central Virginia by 2018. (Source: Lidl/Facebook)

Lidl -- a European-based grocery store chain -- is holding a hiring event in Chesterfield for store leadership positions.

Lidl, which is planning to open several stores in Central Virginia by 2018, says that its managerial positions have a salary of up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits. Store supervisors are paid up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits.

"Preferred candidates should possess strong customer service skills, astute attention to detail, the ability to work well in a team environment, excellent time management and communication skills, and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment," Lidl said in a press release.

The hiring event is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at the Doubletree by Hilton on Koger Center Boulevard.

For more information, visit careers.lidl.com.

