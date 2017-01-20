Protests erupt across D.C. as Trump takes office

Protesters hit the streets of D.C. on Friday as President Trump took office. (Source: NBC12)

Thousands of people came out to protest on Inauguration Day, and some protesters turned violent.

Reports say some officers were injured, there was vandalism and damage. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that this crime "...is not welcome and unacceptable."

An NBC12 crew followed protesters earlier in the day as they overtook the streets around the Capitol and National Mall during the swearing in ceremony.

Many voices from two very different points of view are trying to be heard. Anti-Trump protesters chanted, "No Trump! No KKK! No Facist USA" or "No Justice, No Peace, **** the racist police."

Trump supporters chanted back, "USA! USA! USA!"

There were clashes in the crowd and NBC12 saw one protester in handcuffs. Alex Heil was detained for a short time but released. He says it was because he got too close.

"What they were doing was they were pushing me physically and I reached out for anything," says Heil.

As he was taken to the ground, some people in the crowd yelled, "Trans Lives Matter."

Heil says he had lost his balance.

"Understandably, it was their jacket, so it probably looked bad, but my foot has been broken for two weeks," he said.

From women's rights, to climate change, to Black Lives Matter and even the new president's social media practices, different anti-Trump groups merged on the streets of DC just a few blocks from the swearing in ceremony. It didn't seem like many people were able to find common ground, but almost everyone had an opinion.

Protests continue Saturday with the Women's March in DC. It starts with a rally at 10 a.m., the march is supposed to start at 1:15 p.m. About 200,000 people are expected to attend.

