Longtime Henrico Supervisor David Kaechele dies

Longtime Three Chopt District Supervisor David A. Kaechele died Friday morning at age 85.

Kaechele served the district for 36 years -- the longest term of any supervisor in Henrico.

"Mr. Kaechele was a consummate gentleman and had the interest of Henrico and its employees at the forefront throughout his tenure," said County Manager John A. Vithoulkas. "Every county employee – past, present, and future – owes a debt of gratitude to Mr. Kaechele."

Kaechele -- a Michigan native who was a development engineer for Reynolds Metals Co. and a U.S. Army veteran -- served as the Board of Supervisors chairman nine times, as well as dozens of appointments to local, regional, state and national boards.

After retiring as a supervisor in December 2015, he continued to represent Henrico on the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

An elementary school named in Kaechele's honor -- David A. Kaechele Elementary School -- opened in fall 2013 on Pouncey Tract Road.

In 2015, Kaechele was given the Henrico County Leader of the Year Award from the Henrico Business Council of the Greater Richmond Chamber (now named Chamber RVA).

"It is often said that we stand on the shoulders of others, and this was clearly the case with David A. Kaechele," said Vithoulkas.

To honor Kaechele, Vithoulkas ordered the Henrico flag to remain at half-staff at all county facilities through sunset Friday, Jan. 27.

