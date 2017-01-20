Crashes cause major backups on Powhite, Chippenham

The Virginia Department of transportation two two separate crashes caused major backups Friday morning on Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway.

The crash on northbound Powhite was near the toll facility and blocked two left lanes. At one point, traffic was backed up seven miles.

The crash on northbound Chippenham Parkway near Jahnke Road closed two left lanes and caused a five mile backup.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12