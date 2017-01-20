Hundreds of VA National Guard soldiers to help at inauguration

National Guard soldiers help with traffic control in D.C. for the inauguration. (Source: VA National Guard)

Nearly 300 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are among 7,500 National Guard personnel from 44 states and three territories helping at Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump.

The soldiers will provide traffic control and crowd management, as well as communications, medical and chaplain support.

"Working with other National Guard states and territories and area law enforcement to help make sure the inauguration events are a safe, positive experience for everyone who attends helps us prepare and gain experience that would be essential for effective response operations in the future," said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. William.

Virginia Beach-based 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Virginia Beach-based 229th Military Police Company, the Blackstone-based 3647th Maintenance Company, the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company and the 192nd Security Forces Squadron from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton are among those providing support at the inauguration.

The National Guard has been a part of inaugurations since 1798 when George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon to New York City.

"Local militias joined his inaugural procession as it passed through towns along the route," the National Guard said in a news release.

