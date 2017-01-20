Bike-riding thieves steal victim's phone, cash near VCU

A woman received severe burns after a house fire broke out in Richmond's Northside.More >>
Less than a year after leaving office, former President Barack Obama will kick off The Richmond Forum's 32nd season in November.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Public Schools announced Saturday that Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden will leave the school system on June 30.More >>
The community is coming together to help the family of a man killed at the midlothian village apartments. Saturday marks two weeks since 20 year old Terrell Thomas, and his friend 18-year-old Kejuan Goode, were gunned down.More >>
