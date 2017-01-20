Bike-riding thieves steal victim's phone, cash near VCU

Police say the suspects fled east on Catherine Street. (Source: NBC12)

Four suspects on bikes stole a victim's cell phone, cash and headphones late Thursday, according to a VCU alert.

Police say the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of North Harrison Street just after 11:30 p.m. and asked for food. The VCU alert says that after a brief conversation, one of the suspects made a threat about a firearm and then robbed the victim.

No firearm was actually displayed.

Police say the suspects -- four black males in their late teens or early 20s -- fled eastbound on Catherine Street.

The suspects were all wearing white or gray hoodies.

