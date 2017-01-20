Cab of tractor trailer ends up in river after crash on I-295

A woman who faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of another woman in Ashland was granted $50,000 bond on Friday.More >>
A woman who faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of another woman in Ashland was granted $50,000 bond on Friday.More >>
|
A Hanover man was sentenced to 4.5 years for possession of child pornography.
|
A Hanover man was sentenced to 4.5 years for possession of child pornography.
Seth Fleming pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the crash that killed Dylan Ballard and Elliot Hinton.More >>
Seth Fleming pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the crash that killed Dylan Ballard and Elliot Hinton.More >>
Hanover deputies have arrested a man who was wanted for eluding police and possession of marijuana.More >>
Hanover deputies have arrested a man who was wanted for eluding police and possession of marijuana.More >>
Dylan Ballard and Elliott Hinton died in the crash on April 23, 2016.More >>
Dylan Ballard and Elliott Hinton died in the crash on April 23, 2016.More >>