Cab of tractor trailer ends up in river after crash on I-295

A tractor trailer truck driver is expected to be OK after crashing into a guardrail on northbound I-295 in Hanover. The cab of the truck ended up in the Chickahominy River.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash shut down the exit to Route 301 (exit 41B) just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The ramp reopened at 7:30 a.m.

There's no information on whether or not any charges will be filed.

