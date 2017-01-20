Caroline deputy on leave after shooting, killing armed man

A Virginia State Police team was on the scene in Caroline after a deputy-involved shooting. (Source: NBC12)

A Caroline Sheriff's deputy is on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed a man who was threatening officers responding to a domestic situation Thursday night.

A Virginia State Police team is investigating the incident which occurred in the 13000 block of Long Branch Road around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they say they encountered William D. Fisher, of Woodford, with a firearm.

Police say Fisher, 49, was armed with a handgun and made verbal threats to harm himself and the deputies.

"The subject was subsequently shot by a Caroline County sheriff’s deputy," State Police said in a news release.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa has not named the deputy but said he will remain on leave until the "matter is adjudicated."

No deputies were injured.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident and will hand its findings over to the commonwealth's attorney.

Sheriff Lippa released the following statement:

“Last night, one of our deputies had to make the decision none of us ever wants to make – that of firing a weapon at another human being. Sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of the person involved. "The aftermath of officer-involved shootings are always emotional times. At my request, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of this unfortunate incident. This is a difficult time for all involved. "I am fully confident the Virginia State Police will do an extensive, impartial and thorough investigation, and that investigation will come to its logical and just conclusion. "As is standard procedure in incidents of this type, the involved deputy will be on paid administrative leave until the matter is adjudicated. "My thoughts and prayers are with our deputy, his family and to the family of the deceased.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12