WATCH LIVE: Inaugural parade marches through Washington DC

The Inauguration of Donald Trump will be held on January 20, 2017

NBC12 has team coverage Friday morning as President-elect Donald Trump takes his oath of office.

NBC News will have special coverage of the inauguration through 4 p.m. Friday.

NBC12 also has a team of reporters covering the inauguration live from Washington all day.

Events of the day include:

9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception

11:35 a.m.: Vice presidential oath, administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump's inaugural address

3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway

